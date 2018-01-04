GTT to design the LNG tanks of a new LNG carrier for a Korean shipyard

Recent News

  

in Shipbuilding News 04/01/2018

GTT received at the end of 2017 an order from a South Korean shipyard regarding the design of the LNG tanks of a new LNG carrier. Its delivery is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020.

GTT will design the LNG tanks of the unit, allowing for a capacity of 174,000 m3. The insulation solution Mark III Flex has been chosen for its ability to reduce the daily guaranteed Boil-Off gas rate to 0.085% of tank volume. 48 vessels in service already benefit from this technology.

The shipowner and shipyard’s names are kept confidential at this stage.

Mark III membrane system

Source: GTT

