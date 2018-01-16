Hamburg Süd honored twice for sustainability

Hamburg Süd has once again been honored by two independent organizations for its sustainability management. The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) awarded an above-average grade, while EcoVadis bestowed its highest-possible “Gold” status rating.

The CDP collects and publishes the environmental data of companies and cities worldwide. In doing so, it pays particular attention to emissions management – for which Hamburg Süd, which has been voluntarily reporting its CO2 emissions to the non-profit organization for several years, performed at an above-average level. It received a similarly good assessment for its overall performance. With its “B” grade, which it has now earned for the second time, Hamburg Süd stands two whole grades above the average not only in the Water Transportation industry group, but also within the CDP’s Supply Chain program and in the group of companies from the DACH region.

Likewise for the second time, the independent experts of EcoVadis, which issues CSR ratings of suppliers for global supply chains, awarded Hamburg Süd its “Gold” status rating. In fact, the shipping company was even able to slightly improve within this top assessment. The rating is based on individual assessments in the categories Environment, Fair Business Practices, Labor Practices & Human Rights, and Sustainable Procurement. Within the Sea and Coastal Water Transportation industry sector, Hamburg Süd earned above-average marks in all four categories, scoring particularly well in the Environment category. Hamburg Süd also placed very high in the cross-industry comparison, numbering among the top 2 percent of all companies rated by EcoVadis. “Sustainability is an indispensable component of the corporate philosophy of Hamburg Süd, and good assessments by independent experts spur us on even more,” says Dr. Arnt Vespermann, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hamburg Süd. “What’s more, our engagement is paying off in several ways: for the environment and Hamburg Süd – and, above all, for our customers. They can count on us to meet very high standards, thereby contributing to sustainably shaping their entire supply chain.”

Source: Hamburg Süd