Hapag-Lloyd Container Engineering Director appointed to Container Owners Association Board

The Container Owners Association – the international organisation representing container shipping lines and container leasing companies worldwide – has appointed Frank Nachbar, Director – Container Engineering, Hapag-Lloyd, to its Board of Directors.

Mr Nachbar joins six other Directors, who represent some of the world’s largest container owners, on the Board of the Container Owners Association.

“It am delighted to join the COA Board,” says Mr Nachbar. “This position carries considerable responsibility and I will do my best to promote the COA globally and to support the wide range of initiatives that the COA is working on.”

The COA Board comprises senior representatives from some of the world’s largest container shipping lines and leasing companies, including: Maersk Line, CMA-CGM, Matson Line, Seaco Global, Triton International and Florens Container Services.

Source: Container Owners Association