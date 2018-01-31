Recent News

  

Hapag-Lloyd recycles seven more container ships in an eco-friendly manner

31/01/2018

Hapag-Lloyd boasts one of the youngest fleets in the industry after merger with UASC / Vessels to be dismantled in line with environmental regulations in certified shipyards

The liner shipping company Hapag-Lloyd is currently having seven older container ships, each with a capacity of 4,101 TEU, recycled in Turkey and China. The respective shipyards are especially equipped and certified to recycle ships in an environmentally friendly manner.

“The recycling of these ships is part of the restructuring of our fleet,” says Anthony Firmin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hapag-Lloyd. “Since the merger with UASC, we boast one of the youngest fleets in the industry on average.”

In September 2017, Hapag-Lloyd had already had three older vessels from the former UASC fleet dismantled in an environmentally friendly manner.
Source: Hapag-Lloyd

