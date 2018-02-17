Harris Pye Launches Greece Office

Global engineering group Harris Pye, a Joulon company, has launched Harris Pye Greece/Mediterranean based in Glyfada, Athens and appointed Tony Gennadopoulos Business Development Manager – Greece/Mediterranean.

“Shipping is Greece’s most important industry, indeed it has been a key element of the Greek economy since ancient times,” Tony Gennadopoulos explains. “I am ensuring that ship owners in Greece are well aware of the products and services Harris Pye has to offer, particularly ballast water treatment systems and scrubbers.

“My role is to develop the market here, and in the wider Mediterranean, enabling Harris Pye to become a preferred service provider. Greece currently possesses the largest merchant marine fleet in the world, with the Greek flag fleet ranking fifth internationally and first within the EU in DWT terms. Greeks control 4,092 ships of various categories with a total of 320,597,574 DWT and 188,904 GT. There is certainly no shortage of potential customers both in Greece and in the wider Mediterranean area.”

“We are delighted to welcome Tony to Harris Pye,” says Mark Prendergast, Harris Pye’s CEO. “Most recently he has been General Manager and Acting Business Development Manager of Marasi Industrial & Marine Services LLC; Director of Business Development at Arina Offshore; and Business Development Manager of GAC Dubai. He has 25 years’ work experience embracing logistics (air, sea and land); marine chartering; and ship agency matters and has a solid knowledge of the Mediterranean, North African , UAE and GCC markets. Above all, he has passion and determination – both invaluable business attributes.”

