Hebei to cut coal consumption in 2018

Beijing’s neighboring Hebei Province plans to reduce its annual coal consumption by 5 million tonnes this year by promoting the use of clean and renewable energy.

The target came after the smog-plagued province cut coal consumption by 44 million tonnes between 2013 and 2017.

In 2018, Hebei authorities will continue developing the central heating system and promote the use of gas and electricity for heating in rural areas.

The province will support construction of low-carbon pilot cities and raise emission standards for its heavily polluting industries.

The Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region sits in the heart of the North China Plain where air pollution, particularly winter smog, often occurs as a result of the high concentration of industrial and vehicle emissions, limited air circulation and the burning of coal.

