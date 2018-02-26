Hedge funds hike bullish U.S. crude bets for first time in 4 weeks

Hedge funds and money managers upped their bullish wagers on U.S. crude oil for the first time in four weeks, data showed on Friday, as prices rallied on a weaker dollar and expectations for continued cooperation from top producers to limit output.

Money managers raised their combined futures and options position in New York and London by 478 contracts to 478,160 in the week to Feb. 20, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) said on Friday.

The increase came even as net long on the New York Mercantile Exchange declined to the lowest since early January. Most of the increase came from a boost in net long positions on InterContinental Exchange (ICE) in Europe.

U.S. crude futures rose nearly 5 percent during the period as the dollar sank to a three-year low against a basket of currencies.

Oil tends to move inversely to the dollar, and has also of late been trading in tandem with stock markets, which largely recovered from a selloff during the week.

Also lending support was comments from Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih who said OPEC would do better to leave the oil market slightly short of supplies rather than ending a deal on cutting output too early.

After a stubborn oil glut punished prices for about two years, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, of which Saudi Arabia is de facto leader, agreed to extend oil supply cuts with Russia and other producers until the end of 2018.

Meanwhile, in the United States, crude inventories at a key storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, continued to slide.

The combination of a new pipeline running from the hub to Memphis, along with reduced flows from TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline has halved stocks. Inventories are currently at the lowest since late 2014.

Among refined products, speculators cut their bullish bets on U.S. gasoline futures to the lowest since early January. The group also cut net long positions in ULSD futures to the lowest in nearly six months, data showed.

Source: Reuters