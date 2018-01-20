Hellas: Consolidation of Shipping Companies Continues Says Latest Petrofin Research

The consolidation of Greek shipping companies continues unabated with 41 fewer companies or 6.43% less in 2017. This has to be evaluated in conjunction with the rapid expansion of the fleet and the number of new entrants amounting to 11 companies. It becomes evident that the picture of Greek shipping that emerges shows an extensive internal reshuffle. Hardly any company remained unchanged in terms of tonnage.

Practically all companies removed or added at least one vessel in their fleet. Notably, most of the companies, i.e. the smaller ones, added vessels without bank ship finance. The main overall trend is one of fewer but larger companies with bigger fleets. As has been the case throughout the 20 years that we have been researching Greek shipping, although at first glance this looks like a decline in Greek shipping because of the fall in company numbers, the fleet itself is expanding fast, is getting younger and the larger owners are becoming even larger. These developments will be mostly discussed in our second part of our Petrofin Research ©, which analyses the Greek fleet in depth.

To facilitate the analysis, please note that Greek companies are divided into the following fleet SIZE groups: Group A (25+ vessels fleets), Group B (16-24 vessels fleets), Group C (9-15 vessels fleets), Group D (5-8 vessels fleets), Group E (3-4 vessels fleets), Group F (1-2 vessels fleets).

The 16-24 vessel segment remains unchanged (26). As this is not a static segment, the growth of the 25+ vessel group (from 46 to 50) shows that some 16-24 vessel fleets moved upwards and so did some 9-15 vessel fleets (from 63 to 60). b. On the other end of the spectrum, the 1-2 vessel group of companies is down substantially by 32 companies (from 265 to 233).

This is the largest change in support of consolidation recorded this year. Their neighbouring 3-4 vessel fleets are also down (from 129 to 120) and so are the 5-8 vessel fleets (from 109 to 108).

The smallest companies, the so called backbone of Greek shipping, now represent less than 40% of the total number of vessels for the first time. The steady growth in shares of the biggest fleets continues.

COMPANY FLEETS IN TERMS OF TONNAGE

The real increase in the Greek fleet is, of course, in DWT terms. Here the picture is both more dramatic and interesting. The total DWT of the entire Greek fleet in 2017 is 387,256,616, compared to 361,934,047 tons DWT in 2016, 328,254,495 in 2015, 303,579,176 in 2014 and 281,467,983 in 2013. This increase by 25.3 million tons DWT or 7% is significant. This growth has come from adding mainly good quality young second hand tonnage, as well as newbuildings of increasing vessel size on average.

The 50 companies running 25+ vessel fleets hold a substantial 67.07% of the whole of the Greek fleet in terms of tonnage. 1-4 vessel fleets are down tonnage wise, as well as showing the most significant consolidation in terms of company numbers.

The big owners are acquiring more tonnage and their percentage hold of an ever increasing fleet remains firm. The intense race for acquisition becomes obvious by the fact that the top 30 fleets are not increasing their grip of the Greek fleet as fast as the ones immediately preceding them.

Greek Shipping Powers Forward Despite The Head Winds

Bank ship finance continues to be challenging to obtain with alternative ship finance and leasing available, albeit expensive. This is not reflected, however, in the growth of the Greek fleet. Greek owners have increased yet again their share of the world fleet (Source UNCTAD) to 16.72%, from 16.36% in 2016, 16.05% in 2015 and 15.41% in 2014.

Japan has fallen slightly, China has gone up and there are two additions in the 1% and above Group, those of Iran and Indonesia.

This growth story continues to entail distress for the smaller owners, as it did last year, albeit at a much larger scale this year. In the practically permanent absence of bank finance for the majority of small to medium owners, growth ventures have relied on a number of sources:

– Private capital

– Investment and private equity funds

– Leasing

– Short term BBHP (4-6 years)

The current Greek orderbook now consists of approximately 320 vessels (Clarkson’s World Fleet Register).

Greek owners took advantage of the relatively poor markets and low level prices to acquire young second hand vessels for their fleets. Second hand purchase costs compared favourably to hose of 15 newbuildings and this is evidenced by the rise in the acquisition of second hand vessels by approx. 30% in the last year, from about 200 the year before to 260. The Greek orderbook fell from 502 to 326 vessels, as owners preferred ‘propellers in the water’ rather than longer term deliveries in anticipation of improving market conditions. Nevertheless, as we write, new order activity is picking up and this needs to be watched carefully so as not to once again cause imbalances between demand and supply.

The trend towards bigger and younger vessels has continued unabated. Economies of scale continued to impact Greek shipping not only in terms of operating costs, procurement and insurance costs savings but also in finance. Hence, it is not surprising that last year’s 68 over 1m ton DWT Greek companies are now 75 and their share of the Greek fleet is just below 80%. Greek owners continued to take advantage of the sale of modern vessels by bank promoted deals, especially as German owners and banks continued to be under financial pressure. These sales are usually not supported by soft financing as many banks are looking to exit shipping and reduce their loan portfolios. En bloc loan portfolio sales have not materialised to the extent anticipated by the market as the offers to banks have not largely met the banks’ expectations.

The current Greek orderbook now consists of approximately 326 vessels (Clarkson’s World Fleet Register). As deliveries approach, owners are invariably looking for leasing from the Far East, an area where Chinese leasing companies have exceled together with Japanese banks/leasing companies for the top owners. The fall in the tanker market has brought this market also to the attention of private investments funds as alternative capital. Although activity had slowed down in 2016, in 2017 there was considerably more interest in dry bulk by such funds. IPO activity, however, remains slow as no public companies have escaped the assault on their share prices as a result of weak earnings and value impairments. However, we believe that there is a change in the wind, especially for dry bulk shipping and we would expect more activity in this sector from the public markets coupled with a recovery in company share prices, which has already commenced.

The drive to quality and size continues in Greek shipping. The consolidation that has been evident over the last 20 years continues with the number of Greek owners, reducing to 597. However, the average size of Greek owner and the age of their fleets have shown remarkable improvements. Inevitably, the smaller owners have borne the brunt of the poor markets and the lack of finance, which has rendered them increasingly uncompetitive in a market that values fleet size. Across all sectors, there has been a drive towards younger vessels and there has been a considerable upward mobility from the lower to the larger fleet sizes. Every owner has come to realise that small, older fleets are at a distinct disadvantage to larger, newer fleets in terms of operation, finance, maintenance, employment and insurance. In order to compete, Greek shipping must remain cost competitive and at the forefront of technological development. This can only be achieved by making the right decisions in term of vessel acquisitions, finance and employment, as well as maintaining an efficient technical management.

Although the prospects across all shipping segments appear to be improving with dry bulk and LPG at the forefront and recoveries in product carriers and containers appear lively in 2018, it is important to realise that the cost of finance has increased across the board for all owners, as leasing and alternative capital cost is more expensive than bank finance and as US interest rates are on the rise. For a capital intensive industry like shipping, the cost of finance remains a key. As long as markets are steady or growing, the higher financial cost can be accommodated assuming modest levels of overall financial exposure. In the event of a market rise across most sectors, we would anticipate that whilst the growth of Greek shipping would continue, the decline in the number of Greek shipping companies would slow down. The reason is simple in that even small owners find trading conditions attractive and can remain in the market with some being able to grow. Hence, we anticipate the rapid fall in the number of companies may stop and that a modest recovery will take place. Greek shipping is continuing its growth and quality path that has transformed the fleet over the last 20 years. The conditions and challenges facing Greek shipping have continued and Greek owners have demonstrated the ability to rise to these challenges and grow to become a key global force.

Source: Petrofin Research