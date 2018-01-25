Hempel launches new hull performance system SHAPE

In response to the global shipping industry’s continuing focus on fuel efficiency, leading worldwide coatings manufacturer Hempel is today, 24 January, launching its new Systems for Hull and Propeller Efficiency (SHAPE). Based on the ISO 19030 framework, SHAPE combines elements of hull and propeller efficiency optimisation, delivering expert advice and solutions to every ship operator.

The transparent and thorough process of SHAPE is designed to maximise the quality of performance analysis and to offer expert advice for maximising hull efficiency and return on investment. Fouling and mechanical damages on the hull can increase the engine power a vessel needs by up to 20 per cent. By utilising SHAPE, in combination with Hempel’s leading hull coatings, Hempel is able to provide documented fuel savings and a programme of continuous improvement. Users of SHAPE are able to analyse the impact on performance of hull and propeller solutions and dry dockings as well as in service hull and propeller maintenance, allowing for data driven decision making.

Andreas Glud, Group Segment Manager, Marine, Dry Dock, says:

“Hull performance remains a crucial element in understanding fuel performance. At Hempel we started focusing on fuel performance over a decade ago when we launched the first fuel savings guarantees in the industry. Our new Hempel SHAPE system allows us to gather high quality data, provide expert analysis, deliver decisive advice and world class hull coatings irrespective of the type, age, size and the operating patterns of a vessel – making ship operators more efficient and competitive. We are presenting our customers with something beyond performance monitoring, we are offering fuel efficiency intelligence.”

SHAPE is based on the new standard in performance monitoring – the ISO 19030 – which was published a year ago. The ISO 19030 methodology describes how to measure changes in ship specific hull and propeller performance, and defines a set of relevant performance indicators for hull and propeller maintenance, and repair activities.

Specifically designed on the principles defined by ISO 19030, SHAPE can monitor the long-term trends via in service performance key performance indicator (KPI) but also short-term trends through the maintenance trigger KPI. Only 15 per cent of the world’s fleet can currently meet the strict requirements of ISO 19030 part 2 but Hempel’s SHAPE offers a more flexible solution bringing transparent performance monitoring and analysis to the many and not just the few.

Hempel SHAPE at a glance:

Tailored hull performance programme with a dedicated Hempel performance analyst

Expert data interpretation and advice from Hempel’s team of chemists, physicists and hydrodynamicists

Key performance indicators based on speed loss measurements to track performance gains over time

Monitored and guaranteed speed loss – directly related to fuel savings – applicable for hull coatings specified for up to 60 months dry docking intervals

Transparent cost-effective performance monitoring following the ISO 19030 methodology

Source: Hempel