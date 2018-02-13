Hempel rolls out versatile and fast-drying cargo tank coating for the offshore oil & gas industry

Yesterday – 12 February – world-leading coating manufacturer Hempel launches its high performance, chemical resistant, two component epoxy coating – Hempadur 15600 – to the offshore industry.

Designed specifically for Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) cargo tank protection, Hempadur 15600 is International Maritime Organization (IMO) Performance Standard for Protective Coatings (PSPC) cargo oil tank compliant. It provides excellent resistance to continuous immersion in hydrocarbons, including crude oil up to 90˚C/194˚F.

Maurice Steijger, Group Offshore Manager, Hempel A/S says:

“Hempadur 15600 is an important part of Hempel’s range of high-performance coatings for cargo tank protection within the offshore oil & gas industry. It offers the application benefits of a pure epoxy coating with the corrosion protection and temperature resistance of an epoxy phenolic coating. It is particularly suitable for FPSO contractors and owners specifying coatings for their cargo and slop tanks.” “Hempadur 15600 is mechanically robust and can be applied in just two coats to comfortably achieve the required dry film thickness (DFT) for most cargo oil tank specifications. This enhanced performance is due to Hempel’s high cross-link density technology which gives added chemical and corrosion resistance and a hard, glossy surface for easy cleaning. Application costs and risks are reduced, and the coating offers resistance to hydrocarbons, including crude oil, at temperatures up to 90˚C/194˚F.”

Additionally, this high temperature resistance ensures excellent performance at temperatures where conventional pure and modified epoxy universal primers can display limited resistance.

For shipyards, Hempadur 15600 delivers fast drying and curing properties resulting in a hard, smooth and easy clean surface; and after six hours it is re-coatable, saving further time and costs during dry-docking and maintenance. Unlike many other cargo tank coatings, Hempadur 15600 can be applied at temperatures as low as -5°/23°F, offering more flexibility during winter working conditions.

To assist with the necessary tank inspections, Hempadur 15600 is available in multiple shades including light colours which are highly resilient to oil staining, permitting easier inspection and identification of defects following immersion service.

At a glance

Versatile cargo resistance – wide ranging tank protection including cargo oil tanks, water ballast tanks and mud/brine tanks

High temperature resistance –excellent performance at temperatures up to 90°C/194°F

Wide application window – temperatures from -5°C/23°F to 40°C/104°C, this reduces delays to painting schedules due to adverse weather conditions

Low VOC emissions – high volume solids and minimal solvent content reduces environmental impact and worker exposure

Assured coating performance – IMO/PSPC cargo oil tank compliant – ensures long service life, reducing long term maintenance costs

Reduced interior surface staining due to oil immersion– aids visual inspection and remote monitoring

Source: Hempel