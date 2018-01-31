HK-Listed Cosco Shipping Expects 2017 Net Profit Rising More Than 3.5 Times

Hong Kong-listed Cosco Shipping Development said it expects group net profit of at least 1.3 billion yuan ($205.2 million) for 2017, a little over three-and-half times the previous year’s level.

The China-based firm reported net profit of 368.6 million yuan in 2016.

In a statement to the exchange late Monday, the China-based company cited the disposal of its container shipping business, the recovery in the container leasing and manufacturing business and a drop in non-recurring items as reasons for the improved performance.

The assessment is preliminary, the company said.

