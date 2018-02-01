Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / HNA Unit Sells Dorian Stake at Loss as Debt Pressure Intensifies

HNA Unit Sells Dorian Stake at Loss as Debt Pressure Intensifies

in International Shipping News 01/02/2018

A unit of debt-laden HNA Group Co. sold its stake in a U.S. shipping company at a loss as pressure intensifies for the Chinese conglomerate to repay its mounting debts.

HNA Investment Management LLC sold 6.4 million shares, or 12 percent, of Dorian LPG Ltd. at $7.30 apiece on Friday, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Tuesday. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, HNA bought Dorian shares at an average cost of $12.27, signaling the Chinese conglomerate lost more than $30 million on the sale.

HNA has been selling assets after it spent tens of billions dollars on a debt-fueled acquisition spree to snap up assets such as stakes in Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The Chinese group told creditors it faces a potential liquidity shortfall of at least 15 billion yuan ($2.4 billion) in the first quarter, people familiar with the matter have said.
Source: Bloomberg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software