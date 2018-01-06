Hong Kong LSMGO charts biggest 1-day rise on tight supply, switch in benchmark gasoil grade

Tight supply, as well as a switch in the grade of Platts benchmark gasoil assessment, has seen Hong Kong’s low sulfur marine gasoil prices rocketing up in the first week of 2018.

LSMGO for delivery in Hong Kong soared $30.50/mt to be assessed at a seven-week high of $626.50/mt Thursday, with the single-day rise the sharpest seen since S&P Global Platts started delivered LSMGO assessments for Hong Kong on June 1, 2017.

Hong Kong-based sources this week attributed the jump to tight supplies of LSMGO due to delayed shipments, as well as a change in the grade of gasoil used as the basis for Platts benchmark gasoil assessment.

“In Hong Kong, low sulfur marine gasoil cargoes are now pricing basis 10 ppm [sulfur] gasoil, instead of the previous 500 ppm [sulfur] gasoil,” a trader said late Thursday, adding that the changeover to 10 ppm sulfur gasoil grade, which is more expensive relative to 500 ppm sulfur gasoil, had a knock-on effect in pushing Hong Kong’s LSMGO prices up north.

Platts on January 2, 2018, has lowered the sulfur specification of its flagship Singapore Gasoil assessment to 10 ppm from 500 ppm.

Some Hong Kong market participants also said this week that a crimp in LSMGO supplies due to a delay in replenishment volumes, had lent support to the market.

Platts reported earlier this week that resupply volumes were meant to have been delivered in late December, but that the shipment would now only arrive into Hong Kong over the weekend of January 13-14. Reasons for the delay could not be ascertained Friday.

While there were other sources who said there was still some supply of LSMGO in Hong Kong, traders said the tight situation would place a floor under prices for the moment.

“Other [suppliers] are OK for now, but I’m not sure if their stocks can last long enough,” a trader said earlier this week.

The Platts Market On Close assessment process Thursday saw rapid activity, with Hong Kong trader Chimbusco Pan Nation, the sole participant during the Hong Kong bunker fuel MOC process, steadily increasing its bid for 50 mt of LSMGO for delivery in Hong Kong on January 7.

Chimbusco Pan Nation started off with a bid at $607/mt, and ended the MOC process standing at $626/mt, with the bid failing to attract any selling interest.

Source: Platts