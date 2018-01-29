How close is the world to ‘peak oil demand’?

The idea of peaks, of dramatic shifts in the balance of power, the changing of the guard as the old gives way to the new, has always had a grip on the imagination. In the early 2000s, believers in “peak oil supply” foresaw an apocalyptic world of economic collapse and war. Now, supporters of “peak oil demand” paint a utopian picture of cheap, clean energy. It’s this second idea that is the focus of a new paper from BP chief economist Spencer Dale and the director of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies, Bassam Fattouh.

The theory of peak oil supply is that the production of oil would imminently start to decline and that prices would rise sharply, because new oil supplies were physically limited in quantity and could not be brought to market quickly enough and/or were too expensive or difficult to extract. This idea has subsequently been rendered obsolete by the realisation of vast new petroleum resources from shale, as well as deepwater and established producers such as Iraq.

By contrast, the idea of peak oil demand is that new technologies — specifically, electric vehicles — will become superior to oil-fuelled transport. They will be cheaper, more convenient and cleaner, leading consumers to prefer them and governments to enact policies to encourage them. At some point, the logic goes, oil demand will stop increasing and go into decline, even while potential supply remains abundant.

Of course, supply and demand are always equal, excepting changes in the quantity of stored oil, which are minor in the overall balance. So how would we distinguish a peak in oil supply versus a peak in oil demand?

Simply, if the fall is being driven by restrictions of supply, then prices would be high and rising, and the world economies would be damaged (apart from that of the remaining oil producers). On the other hand, if the fall is caused by a drop in demand, then prices would be low and tending to fall, and the world economy might be doing well or badly. A global recession, for instance, would contribute to a decrease in oil demand at least for a time, as in 2008-09, but the replacement of oil by electric cars could happen alongside an economic boom.

The world has already been through an episode of peak demand. From 1979 to 1983, world oil consumption fell by 14 per cent, as the Iranian revolution and the Iran-Iraq war interrupted exports. But demand was falling faster than supply: prices, adjusted for inflation, dropped from $104.5 to $71. Opec countries had to cut back production sharply to prevent an even sharper fall. Vehicle efficiency improved and oil for electricity generation was replaced by natural gas, coal and nuclear power, at the same time as a deep recession hit in the industrialised world.

Source: The National