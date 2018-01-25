Hutchison Ports Sohar Achieves Highest Ever Vessel Operation Rate

With continuous investments in day to day port operations, Hutchison Ports Sohar has achieved a rise in its average vessel operation rate of 70%, with Terminal C hitting a record high of 169 moves per hour on 21 January.

VOR refers to the number of container moves that are carried out by the cranes deployed on a vessel per hour. In general, the higher the VOR, the more productive the terminal.

Over the past 12 months, Hutchison Ports Sohar has put in investments to build a world-class terminal facility to handle growing transhipment cargo throughput as well as overland cargo from the GCC. This puts the terminal on the forefront of the regional organic growth.

Albert Pang, Chief Executive Officer of Hutchison Ports Sohar, said: “To achieve growth in what has been a challenging business environment for the port and shipping industry around the world is a tremendous achievement, and can be attributed in large part to our investment in technology and smart systems as well as the continuous support from H.E. Dr. Ahmed Al Futaisi, Minister of Transport and Communications and the Sohar Port and Freezone.

“In first quarter of 2018, 28 yard trucks, 20 trailers and four rubber tyred gantry cranes (RTGC) will be added to the equipment fleet at the terminal. I’m confident that these efforts will help establish Hutchison Ports Sohar as the preferred port-of-call in the region and that further investments will contribute to the growth of the local economy in the Al Batinah region and beyond,” he added.

Source: Hutchison Ports