Hyundai Glovis Wins $1.3 Bln Orders To Ship Vehicles

in International Shipping News 03/01/2018

Hyundai Glovis Co., the auto freight unit of South Korea’sHyundai Motor Group, said that it has secured 1.42 trillion won or US$1.3 billion in orders to ship vehicles built by Hyundai Motor Co. and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors Corp.

Under the two separate deals, Hyundai Glovis said it is set to ship Hyundai and Kia cars to the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia until December 2019.

The two deals cover up to 60 percent of Hyundai and Kia’s exports, respectively.
Source: RTT News

