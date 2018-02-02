Hyundai Samho Heavy wins US$200 mln deal for LNG carrier

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. said Thursday that it has clinched a deal worth US$200 million to build a liquefied natural gas carrier for a Japanese firm.

The South Korean shipbuilder is set to deliver a carrier that can hold 174,000 cubic meters of LNG to Japanese shipping company NYK Line by 2020.

It marked the first time that Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries has won an order from a Japanese company in 13 years.

This year, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, an affiliate of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., won orders to build seven vessels.

Source: Yonhap