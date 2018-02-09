ICE Brent futures’ drop fails to encourage bunker fuel buying in NWE

Bunker fuel prices in Northwest Europe plummeted Wednesday tracking the falls in ICE Brent futures, but this has failed to entice buyers.

Front-month ICE Brent futures have fallen back from a more than four-year high of over $71/b in late January. At 1420 GMT, the contract was trading at $65.29/b.

The price of 380 CST delivered bunker fuel at Rotterdam fell $8 on the day to be assessed Wednesday at $354.00/mt, the lowest since December 20 2017. Indications were heard in Rotterdam early Thursday at $347-$351/mt.

However, the fall in prices through Wednesday and into Thursday has failed to kick-start demand, reflecting lackluster buying over the last few weeks, which as a result has left product being sent to Asia, sources said.

“There is less demand for bunkering in NWE as activity is shifting to Asia, and you see bigger vessels which are less often in the market. However once they are in the market they take bigger quantities,” a bunker buyer said.

This movement East has been supported by a fall in Suezmax freight rates that has led to a scramble to fix fuel oil cargoes on Suezmaxes to East Asia, even though the arbitrage does not work on paper, sources said. The decision to charter larger vessels has resulted in lackluster NWE bunker demand.

“We are seeing bigger ships, which have replaced small and medium size ships, so there aren’t as many bunker calls as a result,” a trader said.

However with prices continuing the downward trend bunker sources say market players cannot stay away forever as they will have to refill their vessels at some point.

“People need fuel, you can’t just wait for prices to fall, if the tank is empty you have to refill,” a buyer said.

Prices of 380 CST at the port of Hamburg also fell $6 on the day to $363.00/mt Wednesday, their lowest since December 19, 2017.

However buying has been slow over the last few months in the German port as many of the container lines buy on a contract basis, rather than on the spot market, sources said.

Adding to the bearish mood, US fuel oil inventories showed a rise for the fifth consecutive week, Energy Information Agency data showed.

Domestic stocks totaled 33.84 million barrels, a build of 161,000 barrels from the previous week.

The five straight weeks of stock builds is the longest since stocks rose for 10 straight weeks beginning in September 2015, EIA data showed.

“This [build] will put the [fuel oil] price down, but there is always reaction time,” a trader said.

Source: Platts