IFCHOR opens Dubai office; appoints new S&P Co-Director

Fast growing international shipbroking company, IFCHOR has opened a new office in Dubai. The office will operate under the name IFCHOR Middle East, and its primary focus will be on regional markets, covering the dry bulk markets.

IFCHOR CEO, Manu Ravano said:

“Dubai is the hub of the expanding Middle East maritime sector and we are very excited about our first ever office in the region. IFCHOR Middle East will offer independent shipping market expertise to charterers, owners and operators in the region, backed up by our global office network. Led by Yehia Ghazzawi, and thanks to his vast expertise, the office will provide a full spectrum of services from physical freight broking to freight strategy and risk management, as well as projects consultancy. It will serve as a platform for the IFCHOR units to extend its expertise right across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) area.”

Yehia Ghazzawi will manage a team of three to four brokers initially. Mr Ghazzawi comes from a shipping family and has over 15 years’ experience in the industry. He began his career as a competitive shipbroker before joining global agricultural conglomerate ETG Agro, where he was responsible for the company’s global dry bulk freight portfolio.

In a separate move, IFCHOR is also pleased to announce that George Eliades has joined the company as Co-Director of Sale & Purchase (S&P) together with Tiziano Paravagna.

Mr Eliades joins IFCHOR S&P from Braemar ACM, where he had worked since 2012 as the head of S&P in China and the company’s chief representative in Shanghai. He brings with him a wealth experience in the S&P sector, specifically newbuilding contracting with an emphasis on Chinese yards.

IFCHOR CEO, Manu Ravano said:

“I am delighted that George Eliades has joined IFCHOR, he has a very dynamic approach and I am confident that he will add tremendous value to our S&P services. George will be based in our Athens office and we have also hired a senior newbuilding broker who will be based in China and will travel to Europe to meet clients.”

IFCHOR S&P is a high-quality boutique shop of six brokers, able to provide services from newbuildings through to second hand and long term timecharter projects both in dry bulk and tanker markets.

Source: IFCHOR