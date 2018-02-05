IFO 380 CST prices in the Americas rise to start 2018 on higher Brent, fuel oil

Marine fuel pricing in the Americas increased during January on movement of the underlying products. The front-month ICE Brent futures contract rose $2.47 from January 2 to settle Wednesday at $69.06/b.

US ATLANTIC COAST

High sulfur fuel oil, the primary indicator of the cost of IFO 380 CST in the USAC, excluding storage and transportation charges, rose $1.29/b or $8.13/mt from the beginning of the month to $58.68/b or $369.68/mt ex-wharf, S&P Global Platts data showed.

New York IFO 380 rose $7.50 to $393/mt ex-wharf, the largest increase of the USAC ports assessed by S&P Global Platts.

Despite higher prices for Brent and USAC HSFO, prices in Charleston, South Carolina, and Montreal decreased over the same period.

Charleston ended the month down $4.50 to $392/mt while Montreal plunged $30 to $395/mt ex-wharf. IFO 380 availability in Montreal was tight during November and December, but the situation has improved, market sources said recently.

US Gulf Coast HSFO, the closest marker to Houston, New Orleans and Panama IFO 380 bunker fuel, rose $1.41 from the beginning of the month to $57.39/b. USGC HSFO demand was limited in January to local suppliers due to a closed arbitrage to Asia, sources said.

US WEST COAST

Los Angeles and Seattle IFO 380 rose $5 and $3, respectively, from January 2-31.

San Francisco IFO 380 ended the month at $396/mt, the same level it was assessed January 2.

US GULF COAST

Houston IFO 380 ended the month at $362/mt ex-wharf, up $5 from January 2; however, New Orleans IFO 380 dropped $15 to $375/mt.

New Orleans IFO 380 availability was tight during the last two months of 2017 and therefore its premium to the same product in Houston also widened dramatically.

The New Orleans-Houston premium reached $35/mt on December 29, the largest premium since March 9, when it was $44/mt, S&P Global Platts data showed. New Orleans IFO 380 reached a multyear high December 29, when it was assessed at $394/mt. It was last higher December 5, 2014, when it was assessed at $402/mt ex-wharf, according to S&P Global Platts data.

LATIN AMERICA

Marine fuel pricing in Panama has also noted an uptick in the region with the IFO 380 assessment rising $12.50 from $368.50/mt ex-wharf Balboa basis since January 2 despite talk from market participants of weak demand. S&P Global Platts assessed the port of Balboa $3 higher on Wednesday at $381/mt delivered. The assessment has risen 3.39% since the start of the year.

The end of the year saw tightened availability and healthy demand throughout Latin America amid a surging energy complex, which pressured pricing higher.

The firmness of USGC and high resupply costs have also pressured prices upward despite average to weakened demand, according to market sources.

The spread between IFO 380 in Balboa and Houston widened to $19/mt on Wednesday. The gap between the Panama and Gulf Coast assessment typically hovers around $15/mt.

Source: Platts