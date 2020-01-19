Ince & Co Chairman relocates to Piraeus to head Greek office

International law firm Ince & Co has announced today that Paul Herring, firm Chairman and Global Board Member, has been appointed as Head of its Greek office with immediate effect. Paul is widely regarded as one of the world’s pre-eminent shipping lawyers and has considerable experience of advising Greek and international clients with interests in the country. He specialises in the resolution of disputes, both in court and arbitration, and regularly advises clients ‎on the drafting of contracts for newbuilding contracts and sale and purchase agreements. He is the co-author of a leading text book on the sale of second hand ships.

Ince & Co is recognised as a leading international law firm in Greece and provides both English and Greek law advice to a wide range of Greek and international clients operating in this strategically important hub for the global shipping industry.

Paul Herring commented:

“I am very excited to take up this new challenge leading our top ranked team of lawyers in Greece. Greece is a market close to my heart, where I have spent a considerable amount of time over the years. This opportunity gives me the chance to work even more closely with existing and new clients in the market, whilst at the same time maintaining my global role as Chairman of Ince & Co. Like many of my clients who have interests in London and Piraeus, I will be splitting my time between both locations.”

Paul’s appointment follows the relocation of Jan Heuvels, Ince & Co’s International Senior Partner, to Hong Kong in November 2017.

Jan Heuvels commented:

“Greece has long been a gateway between East and West and its strategic importance will only increase following China’s investment in the port of Piraeus as part of its Belt & Road initiative. Paul’s leadership qualities, local market knowledge and reputation as one of the world’s leading shipping lawyers make him the perfect choice to spearhead our efforts in the region. His relocation is the latest example of the steps that we are taking to internationalise our business and underlines our commitment to clients with interests in Greece.”

Paul Herring succeeds Antonis Lagadianos, who was Head of Ince & Co’s Greek office from December 2015.

Source: Ince & Co.