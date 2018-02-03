Recent News

  

Ince & Co France advises EDF on the chartering of a LNG carrier with NYK

EDF LNG Shipping, a subsidiary of EDF group, signed a long term charter contract with the Japanese shipowner NYK on January 26th 2018. The vessel, with a capacity of 174,000 cbm, will be built by the shipyard Hyundai Heavy Industries with delivery expected by spring 2020.

Ince & Co supported EDF LNG Shipping in the negotiation and drafting of the time charter contract providing for an initial charter period of seven years which can be further extended to twenty years.

This major operation has been made possible through the set-up of a dedicated team composed of legal experts from EDF group and lawyers from Ince & Co, dually qualified in England and France. The close cooperation of this team made the operation a success.

Alexandre Besnard and Aymeric de Tapol, both of them partners at Ince & Co France and in charge of the English law practice of the firm, commented:

“Our team is glad to have supported EDF group on this project which demonstrates the dynamism of the French energy company in the emerging LNG market and the unique expertise of our firm on chartering and shipbuilding projects.”

For this operation, Ince & Co’s French team was composed of partners Alexandre Besnard and Aymeric de Tapol, and associates Stephen Love and Audran de Carné.

NYK was advised by Watson Farley & Williams.
Source: Ince & CO.

