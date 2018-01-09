Ince & Co France augments international transactional capability with partner promotion

Ince & Co is pleased to announce the promotion of Aymeric de Tapol to partner in its Paris office, effective 1 January 2018.

Aymeric is an avocat at the Paris Bar and is a qualified solicitor in England & Wales. He started his career at Ince & Co Paris in 2008 and also spent nearly two years working in the firm’s Hong Kong office. His practice focuses on structured financings in the maritime and aviation industries, under both English and French law. He assists shipowners and banks with all aspects of structured finance deals, tax leases and export credit financings. Aymeric is also highly experienced in all domains of yacht and jet financing.

Aymeric graduated with a Masters in European Business Law from the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas and an LLM in International Business Law from University College London. He is recommended in the Ship Finance section of the Legal 500, the leading legal directory, for his “good technique” and is mentioned as “a key element in the team”.

Jérôme de Sentenac, Head of Office of Paris, Le Havre and Marseille, commented:

“We are very glad to start the year with the appointment of Aymeric to partner. Aymeric’s promotion is well deserved and recognises his contribution to maintaining our reputation as a leading law firm in France. His promotion also augments our transactional offering, which is a key strategic objective of the firm, and is an illustration of our talent rewarding policy.”

Aymeric de Tapol commented:

“My objective as a new partner at Ince & Co is to further strengthen the firm’s transactional offering in the marine and aviation finance industries. By working closely with our clients in France and across our international network, my aim is to help develop new growth areas that will complement developments in their industries. It is an honour for me to continue to work with a such dynamic team and to receive the recognition of this promotion.”

Ince & Co France has now eleven partners across the country.

Source: Ince & Co.