India Essar’s Iran Jan oil imports up 52 pct from Dec -trade

Essar Oil, a key Indian client for Tehran, imported nearly 52 percent more oil from Iran in January than the previous month, according to tanker arrival data from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters Eikon terminal. Essar shipped in about 204,500 barrels per day (bpd) of oil from Iran in January, compared with about 135,000 bpd in December, the data showed. Following are details of Essar’s crude and condensate imports.

Volumes are in 1,000 bpd. Region/ Jan Dec Pct Chg Jan 2017 Pct Chg Country 2018 2017 mth/mth ` yr/yr Latam Brazil 33.8 0.0 — 27.5 22.8 Mexico 68.1 138.1 -50.7 125.3 -45.6 Venezuela 0.0 62.9 -100 69.7 -100 TOTAL 101.9 201.0 -49.3 222.5 -54.2 Middle East 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — Oman 31.9 0.0 — 0.0 — Iran 204.5 134.9 51.6 118 73.4 Iraq 0.0 34.2 -100 0.0 — TOTAL 236.4 169.1 39.8 118.0 100.4 TOTAL ALL 338.3 370.1 -8.6 340.4 -0.6 NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded off after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.2 barrels in a tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by David Goodman)