Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / Port News / India Gateway Terminal registers 11% growth in container traffic

India Gateway Terminal registers 11% growth in container traffic

in Port News 10/01/2018

India Gateway Terminal Pvt Ltd operated by DP World at Vallarpadam has registered 11 per cent growth in container traffic, by achieving an annual throughput of more than 532,000 TEU between January 1, and December 31, 2017. The terminal also recorded its highest monthly throughput of more than 51,000 TEU in October.

The company introduced a number of initiatives providing smart trade solutions and adding value to the supply chain by engaging with their customers and stakeholders. It has successfully introduced a new digital portal by Bharat Trade which enables smooth paperless transaction and offers a single window to customers and ensures digital exchange of data on real-time bases. The improved hinterland connectivity has benefited local importers and exporters from the Kerala, parts of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, said Jibu Kurien Itty, CEO, DP World, Cochin.

The terminal continues to be highly efficient and productive with truck turnaround time on an average of 27 minutes and records an average Gross Crane Rate (GCR) of 31 moves per hour. The company will soon be introducing RFID based automated gate management system to further enhance the terminal efficiency, and to facilitate the ease of doing business, he said.
Source: The Hindu Business Line

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software