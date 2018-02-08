India: Major ports register positive growth of 4.58% during April 2017-January, 2018

The major ports in India have recorded a growth of 4.58% and together handled 560.97 Million Tonnes of cargo during the period April 2017 to January, 2018 as against 536.41 Million Tonnes handled during the corresponding period of previous year.

For the period from April 2017 to January 2018, Eight Ports i.e. Kolkata including Haldia, Paradip, Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Cochin, New Mangalore, JNPT and Deendayal have registered positive growth in traffic.

Cargo traffic handled at Major Ports:

The highest growth was registered by Cochin Port (18.36%), followed by Paradip (16.01%), Kolkata [incl. Haldia] (13.47%), New Mangalore (7.37%) and JNPT (5.95%).

Cochin Port growth was mainly due to increase in traffic of POL (24.54%), Containers (11.45%) and other Misc. Cargo (1.02%).

In Kolkata Port, overall growth was 13.47% . Kolkata Dock System (KDS) registered traffic growth of 1.12%. Whereas Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) registered positive growth of 19.63% which is highest among all the Major Ports.

During the period April 2017 to January 2018, Deendayal (Kandla) Port handled the highest volume of traffic i.e. 90.99 Million tonnes (16.22% share), followed by Paradip with 84.57 Million Tonnes (15.08% share), JNPT with 54.52 Million Tonnes (9.72% share), Mumbai with 52.71 Million Tonnes (9.40% share), and Visakhapatnam with 52.44 Million Tonnes (9.35% share). Together, these five ports handled around 60% of Major Port Traffic.

Commodity-wise percentage share of POL was maximum i.e. 33.74%, followed by Container (19.70%), Thermal & Steam Coal (13.72%), Other Misc. Cargo (12.09%), Coking & Other Coal (7.60%), Iron Ore & Pellets (6.72%), Other Liquid (4.15%), Finished Fertilizer (1.17%) and FRM (1.11%).

