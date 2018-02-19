India Reliance’s Jan oil imports up 19 pct vs Dec- trade

India’s Reliance Industries, owner of the world’s biggest refining complex, imported about 19.2 percent more oil in January than the previous month, according to tanker arrival data obtained from trade sources and ship-tracking services on the Thomson Reuters Eikon terminal. It shipped in about 33 percent from Latin America in January compared with about 27 percent in December while the share of Middle Eastern grades in its overall purchases rose to 57 percent from about 52 percent.

African grades’ share in the overall purchases dropped to 6.5 percent in January from about 17 percent in December. Following are details of Reliance’s crude and condensate imports.

Volumes are in 1,000 bpd: Region/Count Jan-18 Dec-17 Pct Chg Jan-17 Pct Chg ry mth /mth yr/y Latam Brazil 33.5 65.3 -48.7 153.3 -78.2 Colombia 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — Ecuador 0.0 0.0 — 0.0 — Mexico 71.2 69.2 2.8 70.1 1.5 Venezuela 392.4 203.5 92.8 260.4 50.7 TOTAL 497.1 338.0 47.1 483.8 2.7 Asia Australia 23.9 0.0 — 0.0 — TOTAL 23.9 0.0 — 0.0 — Middle East Oman 52.5 22.2 136.5 0.0 — Iran 49.8 100.6 -50.5 113.8 -56.2 Iraq 290.1 199.3 45.5 195.1 48.7 Qatar 0.0 34.2 -100.0 65.1 -100.0 Kuwait 32.0 0.0 — 0.0 — S Arabia 241.3 161.7 49.2 441.0 -45.3 U.A.E. 133.2 136.0 -2.1 92.6 43.8 Dubai 0.0 0.0 — 15.8 -100.0 Yemen 66.1 0.0 — 0.0 — TOTAL 864.9 654.0 32.2 923.4 -6.3 C.I.S. Kazakhstan 30.7 31.0 -1.0 31.5 -2.6 TOTAL 30.7 31.0 -1.0 31.5 -2.6 Africa Nigeria 26.3 0.0 — 62.4 -57.9 Angola 0.0 127.6 -100.0 0.0 — Chad 0.0 0.0 — 31.7 -100.0 Egypt 17.5 35.4 -50.6 35.4 -50.5 Gabon 33.2 30.3 9.7 0.0 — Eq. Guinea 20.8 20.9 -0.1 0.0 — TOTAL 97.8 214.1 -54.3 129.4 -24.5 Canada 0.0 33.4 -100.0 0.0 — TOTAL ALL 1514.3 1270.5 19.2 1568.1 -3.4

NOTE: The total may not tally as numbers in tonnes have been rounded after converting them into barrels per day using a conversion factor of 7.3 barrels per tonne divided by the number of days. Numbers for previous months have been revised. Data also includes some crude parcels that arrived in December but discharged in January. It also include some parcels that arrived in January and were discharged in February.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Adrian Croft)