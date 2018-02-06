Indonesia’s Adaro to keep coal output at 52-56 mln tonnes in 2018 – CEO

Indonesian coal miner PT Adaro Energy plans to maintain fossil fuel output at between 52 million tonnes and 56 million tonnes in 2018, its chief executive said on Monday, referring to the need to conserve resources.

“I have to think about the next 20 years (and) we must manage our reserves like that too,” Adaro CEO Garibaldi “Boy” Thohir told reporters.

Thohir said in October that Adaro targetted to keep output “stable” in 2018 compared with a 2017 target of 52 million tonnes-54 million tonnes.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)