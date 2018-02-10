Interlegal – first Ukrainian law firm which performed ship arrest under new procedural rules

Interlegal is the first Ukrainian law firm which performed ship arrest at the sea port in accordance with new commercial procedural regulations, resulting in the Shipowner’s full debt recovery against the Client.

Maritime agency filed a request to Interlegal on debt recovery for rendered services. The Client rendered agency services to the Debtor’s fleet which resulted in large debt amount. Pretrial dispute settlement between the parties had no positive effect.

Interlegal lawyers analyzed promptly the Client’s documents and took measures aimed at detecting the vessel managed by the Debtor and sailing to the Ukrainian sea port. For the purpose of further claim security, Interlegal lawyers filed an application on further claim security by means of ship arrest on the grounds of maritime claim.

Having agreed with Interlegal arguments, the court recognized indebtedness, satisfied maritime claim and arrested the vessel.

Due to prompt actions, the Debtor paid full debt against the maritime agency within a day. This fact emphasized effectiveness of security measures in dispute with the debtor.

Following full settlement with the Client, Interlegal team released the Vessel within the shortest term. As the result, the Debtor avoided additional losses.

Interlegal is the first Ukrainian law firm which performed ship arrest at the sea port in accordance with new commercial procedural regulations. New procedural codes have been valid since December 15, 2017. In 2017 Interlegal lawyers arrested 23 vessels.

Interlegal junior lawyer Igor Derus and attorney Vitalii Tolstik, under the general supervision of senior lawyer Alexey Remeslo, led the case.

Source: Interlegal