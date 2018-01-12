Interlegal lawyers secured the bunker debt recovery

Due to engagement of Interlegal lawyers three large bunkering companies refunded costs for bunker supply.

The Ukrainian non-resident bunkering companies filed a request for debt recovery upon bunker supplies.

Three long-term commercial court proceedings resulted in making decisions on claim satisfaction and debt recovery from the Defendant.

In order to secure court decisions, the Defendant’s two vessels located in Ukraine were arrested and soled at the SE “SETAM” online auction.

Interlegal junior lawyer Juliya Kubarskaya and lawyer Vitalii Tolstik, under the general supervision of senior lawyer Alexey Remeslo, led the case.

