Iraq sells March Basra Light crude via DME at high premium – source

Iraq’s SOMO sold 2 million barrels of Basra Light crude for March loading on the Dubai Mercantile Exchange at a strong premium of 42 cents above its OSP, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

The buyer of the cargo, to be loaded between March 25 and March 30, was not immediately known.

The buyer has the option to declare its destination 14 days from the Bill of Lading (BL) date, a term that makes the cargo more attractive as the trader can choose to re-sell the cargo either east or west depending on where profits are higher.

Basra term lifters typically have to declare the cargo’s destination three days from B/L date.

