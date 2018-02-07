Iron ore exports to China from Australia’s Port Hedland fall to six-month low

Iron ore shipments to China in January from Australia’s Port Hedland terminal fell 11.3 percent from a month ago to 34.7 million tonnes, their lowest since July, port data released on Tuesday showed.

That compares with 39.1 million tonnes in December. January imports were 0.6 percent higher than a year ago, the data showed.

Total January iron ore shipments from the world’s biggest export terminal for the steelmaking raw material totalled 41.1 million tonnes versus 46.2 million tonnes the previous month, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority.

Port Hedland is used by three of Australia’s top four iron ore miners, BHP , , Fortescue Metals Group and Gina Rinehart’s Hancock Prospecting. Rio Tinto , uses the nearby Dampier and Cape Lambert ports to ship iron ore.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tom Westbrook Editing by Christian Schmollinger)