Iron ore futures have quickly evolved into a mature and vibrant risk management market with growing participation, strong liquidity and a healthy options market

Iron ore is one of the biggest dry bulk commodities traded and shipped. Total iron ore production in 2017 reached 2.3bn tonnes; seaborne trade is estimated at 1.5bn tonnes and worth approximately $110bn.

Iron ore futures have emerged as the leading instrument for hedging and risk management, growth which presents an opportunity for banks, traders, producers and consumers to manage price risk and exposure. Total in 2017, over 1.6bn tonnes of iron ore futures with a notional value of over $114bn have been traded.

Until 2008, the majority of traded iron ore – up to 80% – was sold using an annual benchmark price negotiation. Spot trading was predominantly in iron ore fines driven by producers dealing with trading houses and mills.

But huge swings in the delivered price of ore and the emergence of a larger spot market saw the benchmark system finally abandoned. Since quarterly – and monthly – pricing have become accepted in the market, iron ore futures have become the preferred means of managing price volatility.

A new market paradigm

The cleared iron ore derivative contract operates as a cash-settled swap and a futures contract, with settlement against The Steel Index TSI, 62% FE grade product delivery North China. Trades can be made on a per month, per quarter or per calendar year basis and prices quoted up to 48 months forward. Banks and funds as well as producers, shippers and end-users of iron ore can each use the swap contract to benefit their business.

Already the leading freight derivatives and fertilizer swap broker, FIS was the first independent brokerage for iron ore swaps, producing the only independent forward curve as well as daily market information, comment and price history.

FIS helped to pioneer the market for iron ore futures, working with producers, consumers and traders to develop a robust tool for price risk management with the added benefit of clearing to eliminate counterparty risk, managing financial exposure.

Iron Ore Options

As iron ore futures become established as a fully-liquid market, the next wave of risk management products is emerging in this exciting new commodity class. The jump in iron ore futures trading volume in the past few years has led to a rapid expansion of iron ore options volumes, indicating the need to hedge against increasing volatility in iron ore prices.

Underlying iron ore physical market 30-day volatility was around 35% in 2017 and estimated should around 39% in 2018 – from a low of 9% in 2013.

Options are also of increasing interest to traders with exposure to the iron ore market as they can be efficiently tailored to physical positions and can provide a cost-efficient means of hedging. FIS has expanded its cross-commodity options broking team to serve this market and has already attracted significant liquidity.

The increased liquidity on the underlying iron ore swaps means the opportunity to trade options is growing very fast and is increasingly appealing for traders looking to hedge direct physical tonnage.

The closer integration of commodity derivatives in the swaps and options markets is a concept FIS has been advocating as the markets have become more volatile and unpredictable.

With physical iron ore contracts almost all now priced on a spot or index linked basis, more and more end users are examining how to protect their margins on the underlying commodity. Iron ore options provide the perfect vehicle for hedging and trading, cleared and in confidence.

Source: Freight Investor Services (FIS)