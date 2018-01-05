Is Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) Spending Too Much Money?

Two important questions to ask before you buy Pyxis Tankers Inc (NASDAQ:PXS) is, how it makes money and how it spends its cash. This difference directly flows down to how much the stock is worth. Operating in the marine industry, Pyxis Tankers is currently valued at USD$58.85M. Today we will examine Pyxis Tankers’s ability to generate cash flows, as well as the level of capital expenditure it is expected to incur over the next couple of years, which will result in how much money goes to you.

Is Pyxis Tankers generating enough cash?

Pyxis Tankers’s free cash flow (FCF) is the level of cash flow the business generates from its operational activities, after it reinvests in the company as capital expenditure. This type of expense is needed for Pyxis Tankers to continue to grow, or at least, maintain its current operations. There are two methods I will use to evaluate the quality of Pyxis Tankers’s FCF: firstly, I will measure its FCF yield relative to the market index yield; secondly, I will examine whether its operating cash flow will continue to grow into the future, which will give us a sense of sustainability.

Although, Pyxis Tankers generate sufficient cash from its operational activities, its FCF yield of 6.94% is roughly in-line with the broader market’s high single-digit yield. This means investors are being compensated at the same level as they would be if they just held the well-diversified market index.

Is Pyxis Tankers’s yield sustainable?

Can Pyxis Tankers improve its operating cash production in the future? Let’s take a quick look at the cash flow trend the company is expected to deliver over time. In the upcoming year, Pyxis Tankers is expected to deliver a decline in operating cash flow compared to the most recent level, which is not an encouraging sign. Below is a table of the company’s operating cash flow in the past year, as well as the anticipated level going forward.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? The company’s average yield compared to the market index means you are taking on more risk holding the single-stock Pyxis Tankers as opposed to the diversified market portfolio. In addition to this, the negative growth outlook for operating cash flows is discouraging. However, it is important to keep in mind that cash is only one aspect of investing, and if other fundamentals of Pyxis Tankers are appealing, then you may want to consider holding onto your shares.

Are you a potential investor? Its positive operating cash flow is a good sign of disciplined operational efficiency, leading to a yield in-line to the market portfolio. However, if you factor in the higher risk of holding just Pyxis Tankers compared to the well-diversified market index, the stock doesn’t seem as appealing. However, this should not deter you from digging deeper into the stock to build your own investment case based around its fundamentals such as its financial leverage and intrinsic valuation.

