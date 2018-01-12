Is Shipmanagement Ready For Blockchain Technology?

Is the shipmanagement industry ready for the new wave of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology that is taking the world by storm?

That is the question being posed by the international ship managers’ body InterManager, which will focus on this issue at its interactive Ship Management Forum next month.

The conference, taking place in London on February 5th, will open with its first session Money Matters with a key presentation on Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain for Shipping.

Aleksander Nowak, CIO of BlockEx, will cover topics including: ‘is shipping a quick adapter’ and ‘blockchain for shipping’, and provide a thought-provoking insight into how the industry will adapt to this new paradigm shift in technology. Other topics due to be discussed during the conference are ‘welfare of seafarers and money’ and ‘seafarers and shore personnel’.

The InterManager annual conference, sponsored by Brightwell Payments, Seagull, ShipMoney and ShipServ, has been developed to allow full audience participation using online tools to enable delegates to interact with the speakers throughout the debate and take part in live polls.

During the event InterManager, the third party and in-house ship managers trade association, will also be updating delegates on a number of its own projects, including ‘Best Seafarers’ DNA’ and ‘Safe Manning V Sustainable Manning’.

Secretary-General of InterManager Captain Kuba Szymanski said: “This is going to be a fantastic conference for ship managers with an excellent line-up of speakers. Delegates will be very interested to hear about how cryptocurrency and blockchain technology is going to affect the industry in the next few years to come. Are we, as ship managers, ready for it and what can the industry expect from it, are the questions we will be debating.

“The conference will also be heavily discussing our people, the men and women out at sea. We will be looking to our audience to help us debate the important questions surrounding crew welfare. Are we managing them correctly? Are we paying them enough? What can we do to make their important jobs better and to sustain a viable future for our seafarers?”

Source: Inter Manager