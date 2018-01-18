Ivar Oil AB expands and changes name to ScanOcean

We are pleased to announce that we are expanding our business with the hiring of Mr. Christoffer Ahlqvist as head of trading. With several years’ experience of bunker trading with a major bunker trader in London, he will be fundamental in developing our business further.

We are also pleased to announce that we have appointed Mr. Svante Carlberg as the company´s senior advisor bringing with him a lifetime of experience in international bunker trading.

The business will now focus on three core areas:

Buying marine fuels and lubricants for our exclusive clients.

Bunker trading through a global network of physical suppliers

Physical supply of marine gasoil in Sweden

In order to highlight the new shape of the company we have changed name from “Ivar Oil AB” to “ScanOcean”.

Source: ScanOcean