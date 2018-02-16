Japan’s Dec bonded bunker fuel sales rise 16% on year to 2.54 mil barrels

Japan sold 2.54 million barrels of bonded bunker fuel in December, down 0.1% from November but up 15.8% year on year, according to data released Thursday by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

Japan’s bonded marine diesel oil sales also fell with marine diesel oil sales plunging 69.2% month on month to 12,506 kiloliters in December, or 78,663 barrels, METI data showed.

The slump follows high activity in November, when sales rocketed 247.4% month on month to 40,637 kl, or 255,607 barrels. Year on year, marine diesel oil sales were down 14% in December.

Meanwhile, METI data showed that there were no imports of bonded bunker fuel oil in December. Japan last imported bonded bunker fuel oil in June 2017, when 5,063 kl, or 31,845 barrels, were brought in.

Bonded bunker fuel is exempt from import tax and can be sold only to ships plying international routes.

Source: Platts