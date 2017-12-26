Japan’s Idemitsu sees Q1 crude refining down 3 pct on year

Idemitsu Kosan Co Ltd said on Tuesday it plans to refine 499,689 barrels per day (7.15 million kilolitres) of crude oil in January-March, down 3 percent from a year earlier, reflecting weaker demand amid wider use of fuel-efficient cars.

Japan’s No.2 oil refiner by sales operates three refineries at Hokkaido, Chiba and Aichi, with a total crude refining capacity of 500,000 bpd.

Crude refining in October-December was at 418,408 bpd, 0.5 percent lower than its original plan due to longer-than-expected refinery maintenance.

Last week, Idemitsu said it and Showa Shell Sekiyu will combine management of their key businesses next spring, pursuing a merger bitterly opposed by a core investor – Idemitsu’s founding family.

Following is a table of Idemitsu’s crude refining plans and percentage changes from a year earlier, with a breakdown of refining for domestic and export markets.

Source: Reuters