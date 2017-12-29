Japan’s Nov LNG imports fall 15% on year to 6.4 million mt

Japan’s LNG imports dropped 15% from a year ago to 6.4 million mt in November with volumes from Australia, Malaysia and Qatar falling, according to data released by the Ministry of Finance.

Australia was the top supplier with 2.23 million mt, down 9.9% from a year earlier.

The second-largest supplier was Malaysia with 1.16 million mt, down 9.8% from a year ago. Imports from Qatar fell 25% year on year to 776,263 mt.

Volumes from Australia, Malaysia and Qatar accounted for nearly 65% of Japan’s LNG imports in November.

Meanwhile, a couple of cargoes arrived from the US in November.

The Torben Spirit delivered a Sabine Pass cargo to the Sakai terminal on November 6 while The Ribera Del Duero Knutsen delivered a cargo from Sabine Pass to the Oita terminal on November 20, according to S&P Global Platts ship-tracking software cFlow.

Japan also received cargoes from Algeria and Nigeria.

The Oak Spirit delivered an Algerian cargo to the Kawagoe terminal on November 7 and the LNG Port-harcourt Ii delivered a cargo from Nigeria to the Futtsu terminal on November 15, according to cFlow.

The Japan Customs Cleared crude oil price was $57.676/b in November, up 17.5% from a year earlier and 5.3% from the previous month.

Some of Japan’s long-term LNG contracts are linked to the JCC crude price, but with a lag of a few months, so fluctuations in oil prices typically take some time to be reflected in LNG prices.

Japan LNG imports

Nov-17 Oct-17 Nov-16 % chg on month % chg on year Australia 2,227,777 1,754,271 2,473,872 27.0 -9.9 Malaysia 1,162,232 1,085,112 1,288,338 7.1 -9.8 Qatar 776,263 778,489 1,036,008 -0.3 -25.1 Indonesia 544,031 706,287 479,325 -23.0 13.5 UAE 367,993 305,995 364,070 20.3 1.1 Brunei 320,508 226,805 298,714 41.3 7.3 Russia 282,907 588,001 652,419 -51.9 -56.6 Papua New Guinea 271,152 374,386 436,712 -27.6 -37.9 Oman 188,473 184,311 187,243 2.3 0.7 US 125,171 0 0 NA NA Algeria 73,264 0 60,714 NA 20.7 Nigeria 71,595 67,425 267,526 6.2 -73.2 Peru 0 66,311 0 -100.0 NA Total 6,411,366 6,137,393 7,544,941 4.5 -15.0 CIF PRICE $/mt 408.17 405.96 380.28 0.5 7.3 Yen/mt 46,340 45,630 39,926 1.6 16.1 Exchange rate 113.53 112.4 104.99 1.0 8.1 JCC price ($/b) 57.676 54.765 49.079 5.3 17.5

Source: Ministry of Finance, Petroleum Association of Japan

Source: Platts