JKM LNG swap trade hits record in Jan 2018, 31 cargoes traded in January

JKM LNG swap volumes for January 2018 hit a new record high, ending the month with a total volume of 9,548 lots or 31 cargoes, according to exchange and broker data.

This is a 47.7% gain on December 2017 volumes of 6,465 lots, and far ahead of the previous record month of August 2017, which saw 6,720 lots traded.

The most active contract was the March JKM swap, which saw 2,594 lots or 8.65 cargoes worth of volume, largely driven by uncertainly over pricing as the market exits the seasonal peak demand period of winter.

Close behind was the Q3 2018 swap, which saw 2,169 lots or 7.23 cargoes changing hands. However, other periods were less active, with volume for Q2 2018 hitting 1,530 lots, while the next highest contract volume was seen on the Summer 18 swap at 930 lots.

Activity was also consistent throughout the month, with an average of just over one-and-a-half-cargoes worth of volume traded per day.

However, the strongest volumes were recorded early in the month with January 3 and January 9 recording volumes of 1,495 and 1,085 lots respectively.

Market participants said this was likely due to the market taking positions against developments that occurred during the winter holiday period.

“People were trading a lot of March because they saw the physical prices suddenly go up again,” said one market participant. “So when they saw the trades going through, they had to trade March.”

Market sources also said participation in the JKM swaps market had grown. While the number of active daily counterparties remained stable at around 10-15, sources said there were more companies in total, which had now increased from around 25 to 30, booting overall liquidity.

CME also saw sizable volume in January, with almost one cargo, or 265 lots, being cleared on the exchange.

Source: Platts