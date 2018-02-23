K Line: The European Commission Decision and Recording of Extraordinary Loss

Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (““K” Line”) announced yesterday that the Company has received notification of a European Commission Decision imposing a fine on “K” Line of € 39,100,000 for infringement of EU competition Law in connection with the deep sea car carriage services which started or ended in the EEA.

Since September 2012, the European Commission has investigated certain car carriers including “K” Line in this matter, and “K” Line has fully cooperated with the investigation.

“K” Line takes this matter seriously and has taken steps to further strengthen its compliance and training programs to ensure compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

“K” Line will record the equivalent amount in Japanese yen as an extraordinary loss in the fiscal year ending March 2018. In conjunction with this, K” Line has not changed its forecasts for consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, announced on January 31, 2018.

