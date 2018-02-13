Kalmar to support Yilport maintain all its terminal operations in Sweden with Kalmar Care

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has been awarded a full outsourcing contract for maintenance activities at Yilport Holding’s three cargo terminals in Sweden, under a Kalmar Care service agreement. The order was booked in Cargotec’s 2017 third quarter order intake and the agreement is in effect from the beginning of 2018.

Yilport operates 20 marine ports and terminals around the world. The company’s aim is to create world-class, multipurpose facilities on an international scale and become a top 10 global terminal operator by 2025. In Sweden, Yilport operates a multipurpose terminal and container terminal in Gävle as well as an intermodal terminal north of Stockholm. Service cooperation between Yilport and Kalmar goes back to 2016, when Kalmar became Yliport’s service partner for its terminal in Oslo, Norway.

Kalmar will assume full responsibility for maintenance operations at the three Swedish terminals, where Yliport operates over 70 different types of cargo handling equipment from several different brands. The flexible Kalmar Care service agreement covers equipment such as container and mobile harbour cranes, reachstackers, forklift trucks, terminal tractors and wheel loaders, and includes fixed-price maintenance coverage for both rental and owned equipment as well as 24/7 on-call coverage invoiced based on time and materials used. The agreement will give Yliport access to skilled maintenance expertise and flexible staffing options, and will help to reduce operational downtime and increase efficiency at its terminals.

Eryn Dinyovszky, Nordic Regional General Manager, Yilport:

“We are delighted to have entered into this agreement with Kalmar, who have become our trusted partner in the Nordics. Kalmar Care offers value for money and flexibility in terms of staffing and service levels, and will help us improve the safety and transparency of our maintenance operations.”

Karri Keskinen, Director, Service Contracts, Kalmar:

“This agreement is a natural continuation of our highly fruitful partnership with Yilport in the Nordic region – and a demonstration of Kalmar’s ability to support customers with complex maintenance needs. By combining our world-class maintenance expertise and flexible approach, we can help Yilport take their service operations to the next level by helping them improve reliability, reduce total cost of ownership and equipment downtime, as well as enhance the safety of their operations.”

Source: Kalmar