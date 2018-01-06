Kazakhstan removes over 10,000 vessels from state registration

Recent News

  

Kazakhstan’s transport committee under the ministry for investments and development has excluded certain vessels (Self-propelled small-sized vessels weighing up to 200 kg, as well as sports vessels, with length less than 9 meters, without engines, registered in 2014) from its registry list.

The Inspection of transport control of the ministry has notified the vessel owners about the registry changes via media channels, the ministry said in a message.

In general, 10,790 small vessels were excluded from the state registration. To date, 19,096 small vessels (2,422 non-self-propelled, 16,688 self-propelled) have been registered in Kazakhstan.
Source: Trend

