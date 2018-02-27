Khorramshahr Port Throughput Jumps 130% in Fiscal 2017-18

More than 2 million tons of goods have been loaded and unloaded in Khorramshahr Port since the beginning of the current Iranian year on March 21, 2017, indicating a 130% jump compared with last year’s corresponding period, director general of Khorramshahr Ports and Maritime Organization, Mohammad Mohseni, said on Sunday.

The main exported commodities from the port were cement, clinker, mineral products, construction materials, fruits, vegetables and livestock feed.

Kuwait and Iraq were the main destinations.

Imports mostly included automotives shipped through the UAE, Mehr News Agency as saying on Sunday.

Mohseni added that container throughput at Khorramshahr Port has reached 81,000 TEUs so far, registering a 23% rise year-on-year.

“Next year (March 2018-19), a specialized container terminal with the capacity to load and unload 350,000 TEUs will become operational in Khorramshahr Port. Close to 880 billion rials (more than $19.66 million) worth of investments will have gone into the project by the time it is completed,” he said. A total of 1,876 commercial vessels docked at Khorramshahr Port so far this year, indicating a 7% increase YOY.

With a total of 20 wharfs, Khorramshahr Port in southern Iran has access to Imam Khomeini Port in Khuzestan Province, Iraq and the Arab Persian Gulf states.

Source: Financial Tribune