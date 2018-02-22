Konecranes Strengthens Its Bulk Handling Presence In Japan With A Model 4 Mobile Harbor Crane

At the end of 2017, Konecranes received its first order for a Konecranes Gottwald Model 4 Mobile Harbor Crane from Japan. The crane will be dedicated to bulk handling.

Konecranes will supply the eco-efficient, diesel-electric Model 4 crane to Miike Port Logistics (MPL). MPL will begin to operate the crane which was ordered via Chikuho Seisakusho Co., Ltd. (CS) at the end of 2018 at its terminal in the Port of Miike. The machine will be dedicated to bulk handling, mainly of coal and coconut husk.

MPL has been operating a smaller Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane since 2006. This crane has been handling different types of cargo, including bulk, with a motor grab. Miike’s new mobile harbor crane will replace an ageing bulk gantry crane. Makoto Aso, President, CS, explains: “Bulk handling technology from Konecranes has proven to be very productive and reliable at many terminals around the world. MPL has been very impressed by the performance of their Konecranes cargo handling equipment to date. It was logical to opt for a Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane in order to further expand their bulk handling activities.”

Holger Schauer, Regional Sales Manager, Konecranes Port Solutions, says: “We are pleased that the fleet of Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Cranes at Japanese terminals is growing. Since 2003, we have delivered one Model 2 and nine HMK 170 E mobile harbor cranes, the predecessor of Model 2, to nine terminals around the country. The new crane will be the first Model 4 mobile harbor crane to be operated in Japan.”

The four-rope grab crane has a maximum lifting capacity of 95 tons, an outreach of up to 46 m and a high-performance grab curve. To meet the special requirements in Japan, Konecranes will deliver the crane with an additional overload indicator.

Source: Konecranes