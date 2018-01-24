KR boosts e-fleet management program

Korean Register (KR) – an IACS member classification society – has launched the second edition of its one stop fleet management program ‘KR e-fleet v2’. The program is now fully operational and available to all KR’s ship owning and operating customers potentially 3,032 vessels.

Since e-fleet’s first launch in March 2011, the program has delivered key information in real time to shipowners and operators, covering all of the necessary preparations for a ship survey and the details of international convention audits.

The new KR e-fleet V2 provides a wide range of online application functions, an increased selection of content options and a more ‘user-friendly’ interface. In addition, KR has now completed the digitalization of all previous paper documents submitted by shipowners. The result is a fully searchable database enabling shipowners to manage their ship survey and audit processes more efficiently and a new management function called “Survey Planner” now provides survey information covering the company’s entire fleet.

KR has also created a platform for each vessel’s greenhouse gas monitoring plan, allowing the verification from KR in accordance with the new EU MRV regulations which come into effect on January 2018.

A greenhouse gas monitoring plan is a mandatory report which ships of over 5,000 GT entering and departing from ports in the EU must present. The report will contain all of the monitoring and reporting data relating to that vessel’s Co2 emissions. Shipowners all over the world whose ships are affected by the EU MRV requirements must provide a report for the European Commission, once the data has been verified by an EU authorized verification body, such as KR.

Mr. Lee Jeong-Kie, Chairman and CEO of KR comments:

“The first edition of KR e-fleet was warmly welcomed by our customers, and we are pleased to launch this, the second edition, with enhanced and upgraded functionality, which will assist our customers even more.”

“Designed for their convenience and to support their efficient fleet management, we are now working to provide a cloud server for our clients in the US and Europe, which should be operational in the first half of 2018. ”

Any of KR’s customers whose ships are registered with KR, can use KR e-fleet free of charge. KR currently classes a fleet of 3,032 vessels totalling 69 million GT.

Source: Korean Register