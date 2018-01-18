KR starts to provide statutory services to Portugal

Korean Register (KR) – an IACS member classification society – has been granted authorization by the Portugal Maritime Authority (DGRM) to deliver statutory services on behalf of the Portugal flag state. KR’s surveyors will now be carrying out vessel surveys and issuing certificates in accordance with international conventions.

KR will act as a ‘Recognized Organization (RO)’ conducting surveys and audits, issuing certificates to Portuguese flagged ships including those from Madeira, and ensuring full compliance with the SOLAS, MARPOL, ITC, ILL, and MLC regulations.

This is an important achievement for KR which has been working to expand its services to clients across Europe. With offices in key locations across the European region, KR ensures that its customers receive immediate, high quality services wherever they are.

Mr. Lee Jeong-Kie, Chairman and CEO of KR comments:

“Successfully obtaining authorization to act as an ‘RO’ for the Portuguese administration clearly demonstrates our continuous efforts to increase customer service levels and enhance customer satisfaction across Europe. It also shows our commitment to providing the best quality and widest range of services, to support our client’s business operations wherever they are.”

KR continues to expand its services to international governments and this latest authorization brings the total number of countries where KR is authorized to carry out ship survey and certification work to seventy-eight (78).

Source: Korean Register