Kværner ASA: 4th quarter and full year results 2017: Good results and expansion of business

Kvaerner delivered good results again, both for the fourth quarter and for the full year 2017. Total revenues in the quarter, including jointly controlled entities (Field Development segment), were NOK 1.8 billion, with an EBITDA result of NOK 234 million. This is slightly above the corresponding period in 2016, when the EBITDA was NOK 232 with corresponding revenues of NOK 2.4 billion. At the end of 2017, Kvaerner’s order book was NOK 8.1 billion, up from NOK 6.5 billion one year earlier.

“The oil industry has been through three years of significant market shifts, and we are pleased that Kvaerner is one of few companies that have managed to deliver sound results every single quarter in this period. Now, we see that the marked decline is levelling out, and we expect some few, but important prospects to be decided during 2018 and 2019,” says Jan Arve Haugan, Kvaerner’s President & CEO.

With a market at a lower level than three years ago and continued hard competition, it is important for Kvaerner to continue improvements of costs and productivity. The Board of Directors has proposed no dividend at this point. A robust balance sheet and cash position is important to maintain resilience and provide flexibility to pursue selected opportunities for strategic development.

“We have said that we would strategically develop Kvaerner in segments adjacent to our traditional markets where we can leverage our leading expertise and facilities. We have now established an expanded operation in growth segments as additional legs for Kvaerner’s business. Our long term ambition is to grow Kvaerner’s activities even further,” says Haugan.

Order intake in the fourth quarter 2017 was NOK 1.7 billion, compared to NOK 768 million in fourth quarter last year. Subsequent to the quarter, Kvaerner has been awarded two disposal contracts. The EBITDA margin for the Field Development segment ended at 12.7 percent for the fourth quarter 2017, up from 9.7 percent for the corresponding quarter in 2016.

Full year 2017 results

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the Field Development segment for the full year 2017 was NOK 846 million, up from NOK 741 million in 2016. Total operating revenues were NOK 7.6 billion in 2017 versus NOK 10.4 billion in 2016. The EBITDA margin for the full year 2017 was 11.1 percent, up from 7.1 percent in 2016.

