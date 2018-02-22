Large ore carriers enjoying the limelight

Ore carriers, especially very large ore carriers or vlocs exceeding 300,000 deadweight tonnes capacity, are becoming a more prominent part of the global bulk carrier market. Many additional new vessels of this type have been ordered from shipbuilders recently, joining an already sizeable orderbook. Consequently the ore carrier fleet is likely to expand. But many of the new ships will be replacing old ships (including numerous conversions) becoming uneconomic to continue operating and destined for scrapping.

Amid further growth in global iron ore trade, and expectations of a sustained strong demand for shipping capacity in the sector over the years ahead, shipowners are responding. The perceived need to replace existing elderly ore carriers, together with low newbuilding prices, acts as a powerful incentive to invest in new tonnage. Another stimulus is the availability of long-term charters, providing secure employment at remunerative rates ensuring profitability.

Sturdy demand for shipping capacity

The dominant influence boosting demand for this type and size of vessel is China’s imports, comprising over two-thirds of world iron ore movements. Annual world seaborne iron ore trade grew by about 700 million tonnes or ninety percent over the past decade, reaching an estimated 1470mt in 2017. China’s annual seaborne imports almost tripled in this period, to reach 1060mt, and the growth in volumes into China comprised almost all the net growth in the world total.

Of particular relevance to the expanding world vloc fleet are the increasingly significant long-haul (distance) shipments. A major proportion of iron ore purchases by Chinese as well as other Asian buyers is sourced in Brazil, a long-haul route. On that route economies of scale achieved by using large ore carriers are very valuable, reducing transport costs. This feature enhances Brazil’s competitiveness with number one supplier Australia, which benefits from much closer proximity, and therefore a shorter voyage and cheaper cost route to the Asian market.

The voluminous large bulk carrier fleet

Within the existing fleet of the largest bulk carriers, many of which are specifically ore carriers, two features are immediately apparent. Three-quarters of the total deadweight capacity, in the vessel size range 250,000 dwt and over, was built within the past 10 years, including more than two-fifths built in the past 5 years. Second, among the remainder almost all ships are older ore carriers aged 20 years or more, including many converted from tankers.

During the period up to 2007, investment interest in new bulk carriers exceeding the standard capesize capacity of up to 200,000 dwt was limited. Newbuildings in the size range 250,000 dwt and over were rare. As shown by the table below, based on Clarksons Research data, in the current fleet there is only one ship of this size which was built in the ten years ending 2007. A perception prevailed that growth in the capesize fleet was adequate for handling iron ore and other commodity trade expansion.

LARGE BULK CARRIER EXISTING WORLD FLEET AND NEWBUILDINGS ON ORDER

vessels of 250,000 dwt and over, year of build or scheduled delivery, as at January 2018

number of vessels and ‘000 dwt

Additional tonnage in recent years

What changed attitudes, encouraging more interest in larger tonnage? One incentive was the extremely high and volatile freight rates, on all trade routes, in the bulk carrier market boom over several years ending in 2008. Expensive transport costs were especially disadvantageous for long-haul shipments competing with short-haul cargoes of the same commodity.

Brazil’s major iron ore exporter Vale took a couple of dramatic steps to mitigate the much greater cost of transporting its ore to China and other Asian destinations, compared with the cost incurred by principal competitor Australia. One step, taken by Vale and independent shipowners employing ships carrying cargoes from Brazil, was converting a number of large tankers to carry iron ore. Another step was having new mammoth ships built for the trade.

Vale and partner shipowners ordered a series of 35 of the biggest bulk carriers ever constructed. These gigantic 400,000 dwt ore carriers, labelled ‘valemax’, were delivered mainly in the four years from 2011 to 2014. Originally 19 valemaxes were built for Vale ownership. The remaining 16 were built for several independent owners, arranging long-term employment with Vale on contract of affreightment (coa) basis. In many cases the coa covered up to 25 years trading, the envisaged vessel lifetime. Subsequently, over a period ending in 2017, Vale reduced direct ownership by selling its nineteen valemaxes to shipping company investors in China.

Reinforcing the strategy was the enormously strong growth trend in China’s iron ore import demand, and expectations of further expansion. Brazil’s high-grade ore production was well-placed to benefit and gain market share. It was envisaged that the aim of selling greater volumes to Chinese buyers could be assisted by reducing transport costs with more efficient ships, coupled with long-term charter arrangements designed to stabilise freight rates.

Conspicuous conversions

Vessels converted to vlocs were mostly single-hull vlccs (very large crude carriers) phased out of the tanker market by new regulations prohibiting their use. Conversion work requiring extensive reconstruction was completed between 2008 and 2011. This process provided a fairly quick partial solution to the need for additional ore carrier capacity in the trade from Brazil to Asia, to compete more effectively with ships employed on shorter distance routes with lower costs.

Several aspects of shipping markets facilitated conversions. A major influence was a ready supply of vlccs facing obsolescence amid the International Maritime Organization’s mandated phase-out of single-hull tankers. These ships were suitable for conversion and obtainable at economical prices. Substantial conversion costs, and time away from the employment market for the work to be done, usually many months, could be justified by current and expected trading revenues. Such incentives subsequently ceased or were greatly reduced.

Looking ahead over the next five years, into the 2020s, potential for replacement tonnage is highlighted by the age of numerous vloc conversions. Many were built in the first half 1990s, and so are now at or approaching 25 years old, often considered around the maximum lifespan. More expenditure is associated with maintaining older vessels, and new international regulations are due to take effect from 2019 onwards, entailing substantial spending to comply. These factors point to a limited remaining life for many older ore carriers.

However, analysis suggests that deliveries of new valemaxes from this year onwards may not be exactly matched by withdrawal from service and immediate scrapping of converted vlocs. Some conversions may continue trading for a period, since they are firmly employed under long period contracts. According to research by BIMCO published in the middle of last year “most of the converted vlocs are operating profitably on fixed routes and schedules”.

Among owners and operators of vloc conversions, South Korean company Polaris Shipping is a prominent investor. Currently this operator lists 19 vlocs converted seven to ten years ago, almost half the world fleet of these vessels, with sizes ranging from 261,000 dwt to 305,000 dwt. Of these, 11 are 23-24 years old, and 8 are 25 or more years old. This company also owns modern purpose-built ore carriers delivered in the past few years: 3 of 250,000 dwt built in 2014, and 3 of 301,000 dwt built between 2015 and 2017, as well as other bulk carriers.

Intensified scrutiny of old converted vlocs, and more pressure to replace these vessels unfolded last year. In April 2017 the 1993-built 266,000 dwt Stellar Daisy owned by Polaris sank in the South Atlantic en route from Brazil to China with a cargo of iron ore. The ship apparently split in two, a tragedy which resulted in only two survivors from a crew of twenty four seafarers.

Future additional capacity joining the world fleet of large ore carriers is likely to be wholly derived from newbuilding vessels. Converting tankers to ore carriers no longer seems a viable option.

New ships for the future

The vloc newbuilding order trend abruptly regained momentum in first half 2016 when three Chinese investors ordered 30 valemaxes of 400,000 dwt. The first ship, named Yuan He Hai, was delivered In January this year. Each investor – China Merchants; China Ore Shipping, a subsidiary of Cosco; and ICBC Leasing – ordered ten ships for delivery from Chinese shipbuilders mainly in 2018 and 2019. Later, Japanese shipowner N S United ordered two ships of the same size at a Japanese shipbuilding yard, for delivery in 2019 and 2020.

Another ordering phase began during last year’s second half when Polaris placed contracts with South Korean shipbuilders for 18 ore carriers of 325,000 dwt capacity. These vessels are labelled ‘guaibamax’, the maximum size which can be received at the Guaiba Island ore loading terminal in Sepetiba Bay, southern Brazil. Delivery is scheduled from 2019 to 2022, and long-term contract of affreightment employment has been arranged with mining company Vale.

Other shipowners have ordered 325,000 dwt guaibamax ore carriers in recent months. These include three South Korean companies, Korea Line (2 ships), Pan Ocean (6 ships) and SK Shipping (2 ships). Chinese owner China Ore Shipping has 4 vessels of this type and size on order, while ICBC Leasing ordered 6 vessels with an option of an additional 3 units. Long-term charter employment contracts with Vale are a feature.

In the above table, a summary of worldwide orders is shown for newbuilding bulk carriers in the large ore carrier categories, alongside details of the existing fleet, based on data compiled by Clarksons Research. This January 2018 summary shows 68 newbuildings totalling 23.9m dwt in the size groups starting at 250,000 dwt, scheduled for delivery over a period stretching up to five years ahead. Most are due in the next three years. The orderbook is equivalent to 44 percent of the current world fleet in these size groups.

Since the table analysis date, Singapore-based U-Ming Marine Transport has placed a further order with Chinese shipbuilders, for two 325,000 dwt ore carriers scheduled for delivery in 2020. Employment has been arranged under a 25-year coa with charterers Vale.

During the current year, 2018, vloc deliveries scheduled total 24 ships of 8.5m dwt. Next year a further 23 ships amounting to 8.3m dwt are due for delivery. Among the remainder many are scheduled for 2020. Almost ninety percent of the deadweight total consists of vlocs exceeding 320,000 dwt size, showing preference for vessels able to load a cargo of around twice or more the volume carried by a standard capesize bulk carrier widely involved in iron ore trades.

A changing market balance ahead?

An orderbook of this magnitude, in relation to the existing fleet operating, could be seen as a sign of potential for overcapacity unfolding in the future. But a perceived need to replace numerous older vessels within the next few years has been highlighted. The table shows 45 ships totalling 12.7m dwt which are currently 20 or more years old. Many will reach age 25 years in the near future, and could incur major expenditure to maintain class and comply with impending new environmental regulations.

Nevertheless it can be envisaged that there will be a net addition to tonnage supply available in the iron ore segment, resulting from the new large ore carriers scheduled for delivery in the next few years. Incremental capacity seems likely to be restrained, however by disposal for recycling of many existing vloc conversions. But any further large order batches for guaibamax or valemax ships could alter perceptions of the impact.

The market balance will be affected also by how the fleet of standard capesize units evolves. Currently the newbuilding order book for those vessels is limited, although there are numerous orders for slightly larger newcastlemax bulk carriers.

Another relevant aspect is the evolution of global iron ore trade. Some forecasts remain bullish, predicting fairly brisk growth, at least in the current year. If this occurs, benefiting ore carrier employment, it seems likely to mainly reflect extra imports into China, for which there is considerable uncertainty about an upwards trend continuing into the longer term future. Such imponderables illustrate the difficulty of attempting to foresee influences shaping the freight market, over an extended period ahead.

Source: Article by Richard Scott for Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide, 21 February 2018 (Richard Scott, visiting lecturer, London universities and managing director, Bulk Shipping Analysis)