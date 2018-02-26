Last year 183 ships arrive at Sri Lanka’s Hambantota port

Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Shipping and Ports says last year 183 ships arrived at the Magampura Mahinda Rajapaksha Port in Hambantota Port. Out of these ships, 175 ships were cargo ships.

In 2017, 126,514 tonnes have been unloaded at the Magam Ruhunupura Mahinda Rajapaksa Port and 46,835 tonnes have been shipped from the Port.

The port’s total container handling capacity is 198,000 TEUs and also has a 950,000 tons Break Bulk handling capacity. Its bulk Cargo capacity is around 2.5 million tons (including 1.6 million tons cement) and it also has 396,000 units Roll-on/Roll-off (RO-RO ) capacity.

Source: Colombo Page